DALLAS -- The Dallas Area Visitor’s Center may be spared having to close after the Dallas Budget Committee approved giving $20,000 of the city transient lodging tax to the organization on Wednesday.

The decision still has to be OK’d by the Dallas City Council when it approves it 2021-22 budget in June.

However, DAVC will be without Executive Director Shelly Jones, as she was laid off due to lack of funding for her position. The organization had requested $50,000 in TLT funding, which is earmarked for marketing and tourism promotion, and a three-year contract with the city.

Its current contract expires in July.

The tax is collected for hotels and motels in town and funneled through the city to organizations – which can include the city itself – to market Dallas and host events that draw tourists, defined as people who travel more than 50 miles to visit.

City Manager Brian Latta had recommended that no money be given to the DAVC, saying that he had been dissatisfied with the organization’s performance over the last year.

The budget committee approved the funding contingent on the city and DAVC establishing a contract for the organization to meet training and performance benchmarks, including: DAVC Board member training; securing outside professional accounting service (which has already been done);development of a business plan with measurable goals for attracting tourists; work with the city Economic Development Director to market Dallas to new businesses; training for the executive director; and organizing one large, tourist-drawing event during the 2021-22 fiscal year.

That event will be the second edition of the Dallas Wine & Music Market, which is being planned for September.

Latta said the city will begin work on the new contract soon.

For more on this story, see the May 19 edition of the I-O.