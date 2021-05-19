Itemizer-Observer

DALLAS — The Dallas Area Visitor’s Center may be spared having to close after the Dallas Budget Committee approved giving $20,000 of the city transient lodging tax to the organization on Wednesday.

The decision still has to be OK’d by the Dallas City Council when it approves its 2021-22 budget in June. The council has a hearing on the budget scheduled for its June 7 meeting.

Included in the budget is $90,000 in transient lodging tax or TLT funding, with a proposal to increase funding given to the Polk Tourism Alliance to $20,000 and $50,000 for direct marketing and advertising campaigns for city events and business tourism. TLT funding is earmarked for marketing and tourism promotion. The tax is collected from hotels and motels in town and funneled through the city to organizations — which can include the city itself — to market Dallas and host events that draw tourists, defined as people who travel more than 50 miles to visit.

Budget committee and community members had questions about the shift away from giving money to the DAVC at the May 10 meeting. The budget committee members decided to discuss the issue further during it second meeting on May 12.

The committee ultimately decided to give the DAVC funding, but well short of the organization’s request of $50,000 and a three-year contract with the city.

Though the DAVC will receive some money, it will be without Executive Director Shelly Jones, as she was laid off due to lack of funding for her position. The organization’s original request would have retained the executive direct position.

City Manager Brian Latta had recommended that no money be given to the DAVC, saying that he had been dissatisfied with the organization’s performance over the last year.

“Over the past two fiscal years, the city has provided a small amount of funding to the Visitor’s Center,” Latta wrote in his message to the budget committee. “However, this amount has not been sufficient to enable the center to provide adequate tourism promotion for the city.”

The budget committee approved the funding contingent on the city and DAVC establishing a contract for the organization to meet training and performance benchmarks, including: DAVC board member training; securing outside professional accounting service (which has already been done); development of a business plan with measurable goals for attracting tourists; work with the city Economic Development Director to market Dallas to new businesses; training for the executive director; and organizing one large, tourist-drawing event during the 2021-22 fiscal year. That event will be the second edition of the Dallas Wine & Music Market, which is being planned for September.

The city contract with the DAVC expires in July, and Latta said the city will begin work on the new contract soon.

On May 10, the city presented its $64.1 million total budget, $14.7 of which is in the general fund, which pays for police, fire & EMS, parks, library, finance, municipal court and administration departments. In his budget message, City Manager Brian Latta said city faces spending more than it is taking in.

“In last year’s budget message, I started out with the grim truth about the health and direction of the city’s budget, especially in the general fund. We were running quickly to the cliff’s edge, and took immediate budgetary actions to slow the pace to a light walk. This year we can still see the cliff and are slowly moving in its direction,” Latta wrote in his budget message. “In the general fund, expenditures are up 3.6% and continue to outpace revenues which are only up 0.64%.”