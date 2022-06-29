Itemizer-Observer
Thanks to an infusion of American Rescue Plan Act Funds, the city of Dallas is able to plan an additional eight projects within the budget the City Council adopted June 20 at just under $64.5 million for the 2022-23 fiscal year.
City Manager Brian Latta said the budget grew from $48 million for both the 2019-20 and 2020-21 fiscal years to $64,488,898. In addition to the ARPA dollars, Latta said revenues also increased over the last three to four years due to a 3-4% growth in property taxes and strong building activity, permits and system development charges.
The city’s overall budget features 41 capital improvement projects for this fiscal year, totaling $14 million in spending. Latta explained the U.S. Treasury allowed smaller cities to claim up to $10 million in lost revenue due to the pandemic that could be spent on any government service. The City Council chose to claim the entire $10 million amount and prioritized just under $5 million this year on eight additional projects:
- Construction of a new Fire/EMS outfitted substation: $2.5 million.
- Building Improvement Grant Program: $200,000
- Grant Match for Japanese Gardens: $150,000
- Public Safety Vehicles: $75,000 for a police vehicle and $500,000 for new ambulance and transfer vehicle
- Le Creole Master Plan update: $150,000
- Library restroom renovation: $100,000
- Bulk Water Station: $60,000
Latta explained the ARPA funds will go toward building the new fire station, but not man it.
“The first part of the process is finding the right location. We’ll go through the data analysis and analytic work to understand where the primary call volumes are, which will help inform where the right location will be,” he said. “We know it will be on the north side of Rickreall Creek. We have one on south side, so it makes sense to have one on the north side for faster response times.”
Another part of that process is the city is moving forward with creating a Parks and Rec District as a new taxing district to bring before voters in November 2023. Latta said if that passes, they city will be able to remove funding on Parks and Recreation maintenance, trails and aquatic center, over to the new district. This will free up funds to pay for additional safety personnel for the new fire station.
Latta said the city’s Urban Renewal Program has been so successful, it ran out of money. So, the administration will infuse $100,000 in ARPA funds this year and next to continue the Building Improvement Grant Program.
On the downside of the budgetary process, Latta said the city of Dallas has not been immune to inflation.
“Inflation is certainly making things more expensive. We’ve put some projects on hold until either inflation cools off with certain products or we find additional money through grants to pay for projects,” Latta said.
He pointed at the Godsey Road Project. The reconstruction of the roadway between the Monmouth Cutoff and Miller Avenue, installing new street lanes, curbs, gutters, sidewalks, storm drainage and bridge over Ash Creek, doubled from an original $4 million estimate to $8 million.
“That one we put the breaks on. We have requests to the federal government through Congressional Directed Spending Request, asking for $5 million from them,” to help pay for that project, Latta said. “We’ll find out this fall.”
Proving more disruptive to city projects than inflation is disruption in the supply chain. Latta said getting supplies for the water main project from the Clay Street Reservoirs down to main part of city, about a mile and half of water line, is now several months out.
“We also wanted to install a signal at Levens and Ellendale. It’s proving more expensive than we thought, plus we were told getting electrical components is 18 months out,” Latta said. “We wanted that installed over summer in time for school. That’s obviously not going to happen now.”
Other projects have moved forward, such as street paving. The last segment of Phase 1 on Ash Street, from Main to Whitworth are nearing completion with Phase 2 going out for bid. Latta hopes to have it awarded by the end of summer.
Since the budget process began in May, an additional $375,000 was added between budget committee approval and adoption by the City Council.
“The Urban Renewal Agency is buying the old Bank of America building through the city. The city is loaning the money to agency, which needs to develop a repayment schedule to paid back within two years. The 10-year schedule will have repayments starting in year three,” Latta explained.
Currently, there are only plans to redevelop the building with a strong public engagement process to develop those plans further.
“What I’m hearing most is a mixed use type of structure, retail and residential,” Latta said. “Construction, on the fast side, is still 4-5 years away.”
Latta added the city of Dallas is in a stable position moving forward with its budgets.
“The citizens of Dallas have a low tax structure and zero in obligation bond debt, which is very unique,” he said. “It’s something that city council will probably consider asking citizens to pay for some things through bonded debt measure next couple years start down that path again.
“But we’re in a stable position. There’s not enough revenue to cover what we’d like to provide as far as all services especially on public safety side,” he added. “But we certainly live within means … to continue to provide the services to our citizens.”
