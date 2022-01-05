DALLAS — Currently, Dallas’ code requires any new construction or substantial remodel to a building in the downtown business district be subject to a height requirement of two stories or 22 feet.
The Dallas City Council is set to approve an amendment to limit that to a very small portion of the downtown following a Dec. 6 public hearing and council discussion about amending the city code.
The move has taken longer than a year, starting in late 2020 with a suggestion from Councilor Ken Woods that the requirement be removed entirely.
“I’ve gone through a list of all the downtown buildings that are in this area that would not be allowed to be built if this had been in place — Wells Fargo Bank, Bank of America, Citizens Bank, Washington Federal Bank, the old Cooley’s Furniture (building) all the buildings on the Main Street 700 block, including Pressed (now New Morning Bakery), Anytime Fitness, Bollman Funeral Home — the list goes on,” Woods said at the council’s Dec. 6 meeting. “You can visualize the businesses on Main Street and Jefferson Street and in between. A lot of these could not have been built if this was in place.”
Woods said he thinks the requirement is too restrictive and would deter development in downtown Dallas.
The council asked City Manager Brian Latta to take the proposal to the Dallas Planning Commission for consideration, which he did in November 2020.
“They felt at the time that this wasn’t something they wanted to pursue on their own — removing the two-story height requirement in the downtown,” Latta said.
Woods brought the suggestion back to the whole council and it decided to pursue the amendment anyway. Just after the first of the year. Latta was directed to include the change with other city code amendments when they came up.
Latta decided to offer a compromise instead of eliminating the height requirement completely.
“Knowing that the city council directed this action to change the code this way, and the response of the planning commission fron November of (2020), I felt that just a straight (amendment) would get a flat-out rejection by the planning commission,” Latta said. “So, what I proposed to do was create a downtown pedestrian core area which would maintain the two-story height requirement within that boundary.”
The pedestrian core included the properties between Main and Jefferson streets from Academy Street down to Washington Street, and properties abutting the core (properties on the corners facing the core).
The amendment would require new construction or substantially remodeled (renovation valued at 50% or more of the value of the building) within that district would need to either be two stories or 22 feet in height.
“That’s what was proposed, trying to capture to the higher story height requirement with in properties that face the main road of the downtown to try to maintain that feel,” Latta said. “One of the concerns of the planning commission was to make sure that we really encourage multi-story development to allow for needed housing. There are a lot of second-story, third-story apartments that often go for lower rents than other housing options in the city and they felt that that requirement was very important.
“They felt that it was so important that it should be applied to the entire downtown, just not the pedestrian core,” Latta continued. “They felt that the proposal actually eroded the ability to have that housing. I let them know that in my professional opinion, you are not eroding it, you are just not mandating two stories. And even if you mandate it, it’s not required to be housing on the second floor.”
Sticking to its original stance, the planning commission recommended that the council reject the change striking the requirement.
Dallas Economic & Community Development Director Charlie Mitchell said there are a few iconic buildings in the downtown core that are not two stories.
“While I do appreciate the density that we have in the downtown and I want to maintain that, there are a number of historic even less than two-story buildings in our downtown,” Mitchell said. “I don’t believe this erodes density. What it could do, if we made some changes, is allow for some new opportunities.”
He said there is an existing business that would like to relocate downtown, but won’t do it with the requirement to build two stories.
Latta said the council could approve the pedestrian core as he proposed, change the dimensions of to the core, or remove the requirement entirely.
The council agreed to shrink the pedestrian core, which would keep the height requirement to the blocks facing the Polk Courthouse on Main, Court, Jefferson and Mill streets, plus the abutting properties.
The amendment was approved for a first reading on Monday and will have a second reading at vote at the council’s Jan. 18 meeting.
