DALLAS – A Dallas child care facility’s license has been suspended following reports of care givers using inappropriate discipline methods on children.

Lovin Hands Child Care, operated by Donna Jo Cook, was placed on suspension by the Oregon Department of Education Office of Child Care (OCC) on Oct. 15.

Cook initially applied for a license in February of 2015, and had her license renewed in February 2020. It allowed Cook to care for a maximum of 16 children in the home-based facility and was set to expire in February of 2022.

According to the Office of Child Care’s emergency suspension order, on Oct. 4, the agency received a complaint about Cook, alleging she and her husband, Curtis Cook, an assistant child care provider, “routinely engage in prohibited forms of discipline, including physical punishment, mental or emotional punishment, and confinement.”

The complaint also alleged there were often up to 21 children at the facility, exceeding the maximum limit on Cook’s license.

“An OCC investigation confirmed that both provider and (Curtis) Cook routinely spank child care children and pull their hair, including dragging children to time out by their hair,” the suspension order said. “Provider (Donna Cook) admitted to spanking her grandchild in front of the other child care children and with the parents’ permission. OCC’s investigation confirmed that both (Donna Cook) and (Curtis) Cook routinely strike children on the forehead and mouth. The investigation confirmed that (Donna Cook) and (Curtis) Cook routinely place children in high chairs for extended periods of time as a form of discipline. OCC’s investigation confirmed that (Donna Cook) yells at children and call children names like ‘stupid’ and ‘retard.’”

OCC conducted an unannounced visit on Oct. 12, and initially found 13 children in care at the facility. However, more children and more staff arrived before the conclusion of the visit, bringing the total to 17 children.

“OCC staff identified this problem and one staff member left with their child, bringing the number down to 16 children in the care of three adults,” the order said. “In addition, prior to leaving, OCC staff observed the following hazards within reach of children: Clorox wipes, adult scissors, cleaning products and a knife.”

The order stated that the forms of discipline used on the children violated Oregon law as corporal, mental and emotional punishment is prohibited. The Cooks also violated the law because “children were not redirected or given positive statements” and “the discipline is not consistently applied, timely, and appropriate to the behavior or age of the children.”

“Based on the foregoing facts and violations, OCC has determined that this child care facility poses a serious danger to children,” the order read. “Further, OCC has determined that suspension is necessary to protect children from physical and mental abuse and other substantial threats to their health, safety and well-being.”

Cook has the 90 days from the date of the suspension to request a hearing to contest the suspension.