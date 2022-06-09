The Dallas City Council appointed Debbie Virden as the newest City Councilor, filling the position recently vacated by former City Councilor Paul Trahan.
The City Council interviewed Virden and two other candidates at its June 6 work session. After asking the candidates, they chose Virden, a teacher at Morrison Campus who previously ran for City Council in 2020. The City Council also interviewed John Schulte, owner of Reed Lane Photography and member of the city Planning Commission, and Tyler Shockley, owner of Eagle Consulting, and member of the city’s Park and Rec District Formation Committee.
“Council member Virden is an excellent choice to complete the Council. She is anxious to learn and will contribute to the work of the Council right away,” said Council President Schilling.
Virden took her oath of office immediately following the appointment by the Council, and then took her place at the dais and participated in the remaining portions of the meetings Monday night.
Virden expressed appreciation for her selection.
“I am honored by the appointment and excited to have found another way to serve the residents of Dallas. I intend to do my absolute best, wholeheartedly,” Virden said.
Virden’s term will expire Dec. 31, 2024.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.