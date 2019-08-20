DALLAS — The Dallas City Council approved the contract for new Dallas City Manager Brian Latta.

Latta’s starting salary will be $11,250 per month. His first day will be Sept. 9.

The contract will include the same cost-of-living adjustments given to other city employees.

The council will conduct its first performance review on Latta in June 2020, with evaluations conducted at least annually after that.

The contract allows for a vehicle allowance, reimbursement of travel expenses related to city manager duties, and payment of professional association dues and travel related to membership in those organizations.

The council approved the contract on an 8-0 vote. Council President Jennie Rummell was not present.