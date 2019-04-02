DALLAS — The city of Dallas’ Administrative Subcommittee recommended the Dallas City Council make three changes to its rules at its March 18 meeting.

Assistant City Manager Emily Gagner said the rules are reviewed regularly.

Three changes were approved by the group: Limiting the size and use of signs protesters can bring to the council chambers; the length of time people can speak during public comment periods; and how the city’s elected officials can communicate with department heads.

Mayor Brian Dalton said the League of Oregon Cities had recommended city councils across the state consider limiting the size and use of signs people can bring to meetings.

Dalton said the concern is about the potential to use large signs to physically threaten others.

“They can say whatever they want,” Dalton said.

Councilor Bill Hahn asked if the council could ban signs from the council chambers. City Attorney Lane Shetterly said no.

“It would be a First Amendment issue,” Shetterly said. “I would say you can limit the size and how they’re used.”

He said he could draft a possible resolution based on the LOC recommendations.

“Most of these would be enforceable. I think a ban on signs would not be enforceable,” Shetterly said.

Gagner recommended signs be limited in size to 11 by 17 inches.

Hahn said he supported amending the rules to reflect a practice used at the city of Monmouth that elected officials don’t directly address department heads, but go through the city manager. He also suggested lengthening the minimum public comment allowed by the presiding officer, the mayor most of the time, from three minutes to five minutes.

“I don’t think that we’re inundated with people who want to speak before us every single night that we have a council meeting that five minutes would impact us that much,” Hahn said. “That way it shows the respect that we have to the people that are coming out here to address us by not getting to the point where you are cutting them off.”

Dalton asked the committee not make that recommendation, and allow him the discretion to determine how much time people can speak at meetings. He recently changed meeting guidelines to give people four minutes.

“I think the wording is just fine. I’ve adapted as time goes on,” Dalton said. “I’ve been doing this for eight years, and it’s been effective except in two cases.”

Hahn said that while he appreciated the mayor’s ability to run meetings, someone else may have to step in to run a meeting in his place.

“I think that by having it in the (rules), it gives direction to anyone that would be in that position,” Hahn said.

The vote to bring the recommendations to the full council passed unanimously.