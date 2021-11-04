Itemizer-Observer Report

DALLAS — The city of Dallas is seeking resident volunteers to serve on the Dallas Parks Advisory Board, Planning Commission or Budget Committee.

“The city recognizes that the backbone of any successful organization is its committees and the volunteers who participate as committee members,” said City Manager Brian Latta in an announcement of the committee vacancies.

Appointment to the Parks Advisory Board (PAB) is for a four-year term and generally requires attendance at one evening meeting each month. The PAB is comprised of seven Dallas City Council-appointed citizen members, all of whom must reside in Polk County and five of which must live within Dallas city limits.

The PAB is responsible for studying park and recreation services as they affect the welfare of the citizens of Dallas, engage in planning for future park and recreational facilities, recommend policies related to city parks and recreation activities, and generally encourage community interest in parks and recreation.

The seven members of the planning commission are appointed by the city council to serve as the land use decision making body for the city. The commission makes recommendations to the council on comprehensive plan amendments, zoning code amendments, and zone changes. The commission also considers studies and reports regarding land use issues.

Nine resident members and the nine councilors comprise the budget committee, according to budgeting law. Members are appointed to a three-year term and are generally required to attend three to five evening meetings in the spring.

The budget committee is responsible to review the city’s proposed budget and make recommendations to the council.

Applicants must reside within city limits and be registered to vote. Application forms for all openings can be picked up at City Hall, 187 SE Court St., Dallas, downloaded from the website at www. dallasor.gov/627/BoardsCommissionsCommittees, or mailed by request. Applications will be accepted until Nov. 21.

For more information, call 503-831-3502 or email sam.kaufmann@dallasor.go