DALLAS — The Dallas Community Foundation announced scholarship awards for 2020. The Foundation administers a total of 15 scholarship funds. Thanks to the generosity of donors, 20 students received scholarships totaling $40,000 to pursue their post-secondary education.

The 2020 Scholarship Recipients are:

American Legion – Ethan Robinson

Arvidson – Taylor Williamson

Charlie Bair Memorial – Colson Spencer

Karen Barnard Memorial Nursing – Emma Classen, EmmaMae Johnson, Emily May

Jeremy Buller Memorial –Isabelle Brehm

Dallas Community Foundation – Alex Lavier, Caleb Jones, Casey Tilgner, Miriam Johnson

Dallas Rotary/Morrison Academic – Megan Johnston, Miriam Johnson, Rhand Wood

Dallas Rotary/Morrison Vocational – Colson Spencer

Department of Forestry – Sarah Baer, Casey Tilgner

Beatrice Gallaspy – Allison Abel, Caleb Jones, Madison Blanchard, Miriam Johnson

Chester B. and Jeanne R. Healy – Allison Abel, Ashley Bush

Hank and Wanona Kliever Memorial – Natchanon Uaiyue

Piering Family – Ashley Bush

Paul Olliff Memorial Wrestling- Ashton Brecht

Paul Olliff Memorial Math- Rhand Wood

Rochambeau – Nahla Hamilton, Natchanon Uaiyue

Helen M. Smith – Sarah Baer, Megan Johnston

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.