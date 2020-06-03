DALLAS — The Dallas Community Foundation announced scholarship awards for 2020. The Foundation administers a total of 15 scholarship funds. Thanks to the generosity of donors, 20 students received scholarships totaling $40,000 to pursue their post-secondary education.
The 2020 Scholarship Recipients are:
American Legion – Ethan Robinson
Arvidson – Taylor Williamson
Charlie Bair Memorial – Colson Spencer
Karen Barnard Memorial Nursing – Emma Classen, EmmaMae Johnson, Emily May
Jeremy Buller Memorial –Isabelle Brehm
Dallas Community Foundation – Alex Lavier, Caleb Jones, Casey Tilgner, Miriam Johnson
Dallas Rotary/Morrison Academic – Megan Johnston, Miriam Johnson, Rhand Wood
Dallas Rotary/Morrison Vocational – Colson Spencer
Department of Forestry – Sarah Baer, Casey Tilgner
Beatrice Gallaspy – Allison Abel, Caleb Jones, Madison Blanchard, Miriam Johnson
Chester B. and Jeanne R. Healy – Allison Abel, Ashley Bush
Hank and Wanona Kliever Memorial – Natchanon Uaiyue
Piering Family – Ashley Bush
Paul Olliff Memorial Wrestling- Ashton Brecht
Paul Olliff Memorial Math- Rhand Wood
Rochambeau – Nahla Hamilton, Natchanon Uaiyue
Helen M. Smith – Sarah Baer, Megan Johnston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.