DALLAS – Dallas Community School and the Dallas School District has come to an agreement on renewing the charter school’s contract for another five years.
Interim Superintendent Andy Bellando said the district and charter school agreed to minor language revisions, and a few significant changes, including requirements to expand DCS to include a high school. Currently the school is K-8.
“We did add language that would allow Dallas Community School to submit a proposal to the board at some time over the term of the contract to add grades 9-12,” Bellando said. “There’s some pretty specific criteria that would need to be met in order for that to occur, but it does create a pathway for them to achieve that.”
The contract has enrollment capped at 250, but the school can apply to have that increased, if the school has a facility big enough to accommodate.
“I did reach agreement with Bill and input from his board that they would like the ability to go beyond that, using a similar process as adding grades 9 through 12,” Bellando said. “It would take a separate proposal to you as a board if that was ever to be considered over the five-year term.”
The new contract included provisions regarding instructional hours, which is subject to a state-mandated minimum per year. The school has had to adapt its reporting requirements to try to meet state standards for documentation.
“The charter school will provide evidence on a quarterly basis that it is providing the required number of instructional hours to students,” the contract reads.
During negotiation, the charter school requested that the district increase the “flow through” funding — state funding paid to Dallas as the sponsor and passed on to DCS for operations. Sponsor districts are allowed to take up to 20 percent of that funding for expenses that the district has as the sponsor.
Bellando said the contract includes language that would allow the school to seek more in funding in the future, as long as it was tied to improvement, such as achieving a better level of student performance.
“Only at that time would you as a board consider an opportunity like that,” Bellando said. “Frankly, I would support that. While I think there is potential merit to it down the road, I also know that they we are talking about some pretty challenging economic times right now.”
Bellando said he didn’t feel like increasing the money going to DCS would be a responsible decision at this time.
“That doesn’t mean that we would might not see something a year, two, three or five years from now,” Bellando said.
He added the school and district will share staff training opportunities.
“I’ve seen the PD (professional development) that is offered by the charter school folks and … I really think it could support the district,” Bellando said. “I know that they’ve seen some of our PD opportunities, and this were just open that up between the two groups.”
DCS Executive Director Bill Conlon said the school is happy with the contract, and the negotiation process.
“We feel really good about the contract and I think it is based on a lot of mutual respect and mutual trust,” Conlon said. “I think it is going to allow us to continue to grow, and I’m really excited about what this means for our future.”
Conlon said. negotiation process was “comfortable but professional.” He said the relationship between the school and the district is crucial.
“I believe that the process that we went through for this actually strengthened the relationship between the district and the charter school,” Conlon said.
The school board approved the contract unanimously.
“We’re looking forward to another five years of working together,” said board chairman Mike Blanchard.
