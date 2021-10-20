DALLAS — The Dallas Dragons continued to put themselves in good position to make the Class 5A playoffs by going 2-1 in league matches last week.

All three matches were sweeps, with Dallas beating Corvallis and Lebanon but losing to Crescent Valley.

Dallas entered this week fourth in the Mid-Willamette Conference at 8-5, two games ahead of 6-7 South Albany. The top three were West Albany (14-0), Silverton (11-3) and Crescent Valley (10-3).

The Dragons, ranked 10th in Class 5A last week by the Oregon School Activities Association, were slated to welcome South Albany on Tuesday (after press time). A victory would clinch a state playoff berth.

Dallas will wrap up the regular season on the road, battling North Salem on Thursday and Silverton on Tuesday.

Sophomore Grace Hannan helped lead a balanced attack last week for the Dragons. She had 35 assists versus Corvallis, 33 against Crescent Valley and 28 against Lebanon.

“Grace did a great job spreading out the offense and getting lots of hitters involved (against Corvallis),” Dallas coach Kayce Lilley said. “She was able to do that because our passing was on point all match.”

Lilley said the Dragons competed well against Crescent Valley, they just “need to clean up a few little things, and then I hope we get another chance to play them sometime in the playoffs.”

Senior Kaitlyn Van Well totaled 36 kills last week for Dallas, and junior Olivia Hale had 23. Senior Jordyn Wynia came through with 22 digs and had a strong passing game against Corvallis in the 25-19, 25-13, 25-9 victory.

Set scores versus Lebanon were 25-8, 25-17, 25-22.

The Crescent Valley match was close, with the Raiders winning 25-20, 25-23, 27-25.

Central

The Panthers were sixth in the MWC going into this week. The Panthers (5-8) were scheduled to visit Crescent Valley on Tuesday. Their final two MWC matches are away: Thursday at Silverton and Tuesday at West Albany.

Last week, Central split two matches on Tuesday at South Albany, falling to the host school 3-0 before topping Lebanon 3-1. Senior Lizzy Hynes had a team-high nine kills at South Albany. Junior Kendall Seidel, senior Stella Lopez and sophomore Ashley Barba each had five aces.

West Salem

The Titans began the week in a battle for Class 6A playoff spots in the Mountain Valley Conference.

Bend (12-0) and South Salem (10-2) were 1-2, with West Salem and Summit tied for third at 7-5, just ahead of 6-6 McNary.

West Salem was booked for a match at Bend on Tuesday and will finish the regular season at home against McNary at 6 p.m. Thursday.

The top three finishers in the league earn automatic berths to the 6A playoffs. Eleven other teams, based on Oregon School Activities Association rankings, will join the 21 statewide automatic qualifiers for the 32-team field.

West Salem was in excellent shape there, carrying a No. 14 ranking into this week.

Last week, the Titans swept McKay 3-0 in their only MVC match.

Perrydale

The Pirates finished last week with a 3-0 victory at home over Crosshill Christian. The Pirates took the first set 25-11, then had to rally from an eight-point deficit for a 28-26 victory in the second set. They won the third set 25-13.

The Pirates remained second in the Casco League with a 10-3 league mark, just ahead of Willamette Valley Christian (9-4) and Jewell (8-5).

St. Paul, which leads at 13-0, defeated Perrydale 3-0 on Wednesday.

The Pirates were set to play host to Falls City on Tuesday, then will go into the league playoffs with a 6 p.m. Thursday match at home against Willamette Valley Christian.

With a win, Perrydale would advance to Saturday’s league tournament wrap-up at St. Paul. Perrydale would meet Crosshill Christian or Jewell at 10 a.m., with the winner facing St. Paul (ranked No. 2 in 1A) at 1:30 p.m.

Falls City

The Mountaineers were 1-11 in the Casco and 1-12 overall going into this week.

The Mountaineers were slated to play at Livingstone Adventist Academy on Monday and at Perrydale on Tuesday.

Falls City lost 3-1 to Crosshill Christian last week.