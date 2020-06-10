Itemizer-Observer
DALLAS – The city of Dallas will reconvene its budget committee in October to assess the damage to the city’s revenue caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Dallas City Council adopted next fiscal year’s spending plan on June 1, but members of the committee said further evaluation and changes may be necessary later in the year.
“The budget committee also recommended to the city council to reconvene the Dallas Budget Committee or a committee to advise on the budget no later than October of this year. The purpose of the reconvened committee was to evaluate the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on revenues for this fiscal year,” said Dallas City Manager Brian Latta.
He said city staff agreed with the committee’s suggestion.
“It’s still too early to understand what the full impact of COVID-19 is going to be on the city’s budget,” he said. “We are reaching out and finding any revenue source that we can, but we are seeing the revenue decreasing in fees and other things we normally collect.”
The budget the council adopted on June 1 is $55.6 total, with the general fund coming in at approximately $14.1
The city’s general fund pays for the majority of the budgets of police, fire, library, parks and administrations, among other departments.
Latta proposed cutting three positions — the economic development director, the marketing and communications director and one park maintenance person — when he introduced the budget proposal in April.
The committee made additional changes to the proposed budget: including eliminating the recreation and event coordinator position; eliminating the recreation fund of $20,000 and adding a recreation grant fund of $15,000; moving $2,500 from the Dallas Aquatic Center pro shop/concessions to advertising; and eliminating the street paving management allocation of $45,000 to street contractual overlays.
The council adopted the budget on a unanimous vote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.