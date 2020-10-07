Itemizer-Observer

DALLAS — The Dallas City Council decided not to pursue further a proposal that it adopt term limits for council members.

Dallas City Manager Brian Latta said the topic was discussed at the Sept. 28 Public Administration Committee meeting. There, Council President Jennie Rummell suggested that the limit be four terms. She also stated that the city should assign position numbers to council seat instead of having citizens vote for them at large.

The committee, which consists of five members of the city council, recommended that the city create a charter committee to examine the issues of term limits and dividing the city into districts. Councilors Larry Briggs, Paul Trahan, and Michael Schilling voted yes on the recommendation while Councilor Ken Woods voted no.

“There are a couple of ways the city could choose to form an advisory committee, an ad hoc advisory committee, and so part of the discussion tonight will be how to create that committee,” Latta said.

Councilor Kelly Gabliks opposed the creation of a committee, and the recommendation for term limits or assigning position numbers to seats. She noted that except for councilors Ken Woods Jr., Jackie Lawson and herself, the entire council has turned over in the last two elections.

“We looked at the charter six years ago. I view our charter like a constitution. It’s not something that your continue to change every two, three, four, five, six years,” Gabliks said. “If people want to do term limits, all they have to do is not vote for us.

“I don’t see a need for people to go back and look at these two provisions,” Gabliks added.

Councilor Bill Hahn said he would prefer that councilors be limited to two terms, take a break from the council and then be allowed to serve more time.

“It takes one term for people to have a learning curve,” said Lawson, who was against the proposal. “It’s not like a career where they are getting paid. We are not getting any monetary compensation for it, so if someone is willing to continue to keep volunteering when we are in a time where there’s not enough volunteers already, I don’t see the need for this.”

The council voted down the recommendation on a 6 to 3 vote, with councilors Rummell, Trahan and Schilling voting yes.

In other business, the council approved a resolution giving authority to administrative staff to close streets for special events — such as the annual festival Krazy Dayz and other events downtown — instead of having the council approve those applications.

The council is in the process of passing an ordinance to amend the city’s code to allow administrative staff, such as the city manager, to close streets for special events. Currently the city manager designee has the authority to close streets for emergencies only.

The ordinance passed its first reading on Monday night and, if approved, will go into effect on Nov. 11.

“This adds the ability for city administration to close streets for special events,” Latta said.