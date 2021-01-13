Itemizer-Observer

DALLAS — The Dallas mayor and councilors honored Bob Wilson, who died on Dec. 26, for his service and dedication to the city of Dallas.

Wilson, 89, moved to Dallas in 1971 to manage the town’s JC Penney store.

Mayor Brian Dalton recalled that was after he graduated from high school. It wasn’t a big box store, Dalton noted, but just right for Dallas. Not long after that, Wilson joined the city’s planning commission, and stayed – for 43 years.

“He did a tremendous service,” Dalton said at the Dallas City Council’s Jan. 2 meeting.

He said Wilson, and his wife LaVonne Wilson, a long-term city councilor, supported the community in many ways.

“Bob was a wonderful man and we were so blessed to have him in our community,” Councilor Jackie Lawson said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with LaVonne.”

In September, residents of Ceres Gleann active adult community dedicated the neighborhood’s garden to Wilson, one of a team of two residents who transformed a field home to cows and feral cats into a lush garden.

The arbor at the garden now reads “Welcome to Mr. Wilson’s Gardens.”

“Both LaVonne and Bob are incredible people,” said Councilor Michael Schilling. “We will sorely miss Bob.”

In other business, the council:

• Saw newly elected or re-elected councilors take the oath of office, including new councilors Kim Fitzgerald, Rod Dunham and Kirsten Collins.

• Elected Schilling as council president.