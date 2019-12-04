DALLAS — The Dallas City Council narrowly adopted the city’s recently completed housing needs analysis on Monday evening.
The split 5-4 vote came after the council requested city employees to conduct more public outreach about the results of the analysis. An open house was held Nov. 19 to provide more information and receive feedback.
The analysis, which was recommended for approval by the planning commission, uses data and projections to forecast housing needs in Dallas until 2039.
It found that the city needs to add about 22 acres of medium-density-zone residential land to meet future housing needs.
City manager Brian Latta said the analysis found that there’s enough land in the UGB to accommodate future needs, but the city would have to rezone low-density residential land to medium density to meet requirements in the report.
Planning director Scott Whyte said the open house drew about 60 people.
People at the open house questioned the methodology used to reach the report’s conclusion; they were concerned about how the city would add the 22 acres; and whether the city should wait for the results of an upcoming economic opportunities analysis report to approve the housing needs report. The economic analysis evaluates whether the city has enough commercial and industrial land.
Councilors debating approval Monday shared the same concerns.
Residents and councilors questioned the use of building data from 2010 to 2016, when building was slow, and using that to predict future demand for housing.
Latta said that other factors were part of the report.
Councilor Jackie Lawson said that she would like to see the HNA and economic analysis adopted at the same time, that way the city could adapt better to the finding of the economic study.
Latta said he believed if the city adopted the HNA as proposed, it would allow flexibility to add commercial or industrial land if the economic analysis, which will begin next year, finds the city should add more commercial or industrial land.
Councilor Kelly Gabliks said the city should adopt the plan to prevent the city being subject to more changes after the next state legislative session.
“Let’s go with the rules that we have,” she said. “I truly think it’s going to get worse, and I don’t think we need to wait for the EOA.”
Councilors Bill Hahn, Ken Woods Jr., Terry Crawford and Jennie Rummell voted to the approve the report. Councilors Lawson, Larry Briggs, Michael Schilling and Paul Trahan voted no.
