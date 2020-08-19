Itemizer-Observer

DALLAS — The Dallas City Council has postponed for a second time a decision on whether to relocate the portion of Rickreall Creek Trail running through a proposed development off of Southeast Academy and Mill streets.

A public hearing and discussion of the trail route was part of Monday’s Dallas City Council meeting. The council already approved a zone change from industrial to residential on the subject property on July 6, but tabled the trail issue until Monday to get more information.

Developer JENRAE has proposed an alternate route than those contained in the city’s Comprehensive Plan and Transportation Systems Plan. Both of those have the trail running alongside the Rickreall Creek. Andrew Stamp, who represented the developer at Monday’s meeting, said JENRAE has proposed a plan to move the trail away from the creek but that could be build sooner. He said issues with an existing structure on a section of the property – it is too close to the creek – would prevent placing the trail near the creek.

The property is located at 365 SE Academy St. near the city shops and Walnut Park.

City Planner Chase Ballew said there are problems with JENRAE’s proposed route, which would include a playground and exercise stations to compensate for move the trail away from the creek. The city’s planning commission already recommend denial of the change, so the council’s decision was to uphold that decision or decide to allow an alternative route.

Ballew said the main concerns are that JENRAE’s proposal doesn’t use the creek side as much as it could, uses more city streets than is ideal, and is too narrow in places.

He added the proposed path doesn’t meet standards outlined in the city’s TSP regarding the using the trail as part of the city’s transportation system. Ballew said the route proposed in the TSP is the straightest route and the most traffic-free of the three routes possible.

“This contrasts the applicant’s proposal, which is not straight at all. It’s very indirect … and it’s also the most exposed to traffic of these proposals, which is important when you consider that the trail tries really hard to be a traffic-free route,” Ballew said.

He said there are two new street crossings on the JENRAE trail route.

“When you look at the applicant’s proposal, it runs behind the backyards of proposed future houses, sandwiched there between the houses and the city shops,” Ballew added. “It’s a pretty narrow corridor at that point.”

He said it doesn’t have the sightlines of the other proposals and there’s a possibility that it could be fenced in on both sides.

Ballew also addressed the suggestion that the trail would dead end at the property if the location wasn’t changed, saying that isn’t the case.

“Something that I’ve heard in the public testimony … and it seemed to come up a bit during the previous hearing is this idea that if we were to keep the trail along the side of the creek as shown in the comprehensive plan that it would be this kind of dead end,” he said. “It would go along one portion and stop and it wouldn’t really be used and so better to have this alternate route so we can have something that connects sooner.”

He said the Dallas Development Code requires that developers plan for building the Rickreall Creek Trail as a condition of approval of development plans. While the city isn’t considering a plan now, that would be the case once development moves forward on the property.

“This code requirement would most likely require some kind of connection from the trail to the street system. What exactly that connection looks like, where it is located, that is something that would be evaluated more in the development review stage,” Ballew said. “To the extent that there was some concern that if the proposal wasn’t changed it would create a dead end, that doesn’t really seem to be the case given the requirements of the Dallas Development Code.”

Ballew said if the council decided not to uphold the planning commission recommendation, city staff suggested that the city require a development agreement that requires the applicant build amenities on the trail – such as a playground and work out stations – to make up for steering the trail off the creek side route.

“We would want a development agreement to formally record that against the property so that any future property owners or developers are bound by that obligation,” he said.

Three people commented during the public hearing, saying they preferred the creek side option.

Wade White lives outside of town, but uses the trail often as a cyclist.

“I’m suggesting that you make every effort to stay along the creek … as much you can,” he said.

White said that the developer’s proposal could be used as a temporary route until a path close to the creek can be built.

Dallas resident Joe Koubek added, “alignment along creek and turning onto Southeast Academy Street should be the preferred route for the Rickreall Creek Trail.”

He said shouldn’t lose a chance to keep the trail as close to its namesake as possible.

“Please don’t squander this opportunity,” he said. “We may not get another chance.”

Stamp responded to concerns of city staff and residents as a matter of timing.

“To me this is purely a question of do we want this now or are we willing to wait very long time for it?” Stamp said. “Clearly, I’m hearing mixed messages from the community. They want the trail. Matter of fact the one person who testified, Mr. White, said he was concerned about continuity. In my estimation, having a trail that is completed and provides connectivity, provides more continuity than a dead-end trail.

“I’m trying to refocus everyone on what the true alternatives are: A dead end or the applicant’s proposed route. Those are really the two choices,” he added.

The city would have to condemn property to build a route close to the creek, an unlikely scenario, Stamp said.

Councilor Bill Hahn said he was concerned that if the city approved JENRAE’s route, it would open the door for future developers to propose further changes.

“I’m really concerned that we are setting a precedent that anytime an applicant does not receive the answer that they were anticipating that they are going come back and say that we’ll just offer you this to change the council’s mind,” Hahn said. “That’s why we have city staff. That’s why we pay them to do a thorough look at different requests.”

Councilor Kelly Gabliks said she preferred to have the trail build along the creek.

“While I appreciate their offer, it’s just not the same as having the trail along the creek,” she said.

Councilor Jennie Rummell said all proposals use city streets at some point, so the JENRAE route wouldn’t change much.

“We are talking about keeping the trail on the creek, but already it’s going to divert to Academy Street and use city streets to get to Ian Tawney Park,” she said. “It already leaves the creek for a significant amount of time and uses city sidewalks.”

There were seven councilors present at Monday’s meeting. Councilor Paul Trahan is a representative of the developer and did not take part in deliberation or the vote on the matter. Councilor Jackie Lawson was not present. Per the city’s charter, in order for a motion on the matter to pass, it requires five yes votes, a majority of the nine-member council.

That threshold was not met.

The council present voted 4-3 in favor of the planning commission recommendation — to deny the proposed changes.

The council on a 5-2 vote decided to table the issue until Sept. 8 in hopes that Lawson will be able to deliberate and vote on the matter. If the vote results in a tie, Mayor Brian Dalton would cast the tie-breaking vote.