DALLAS – The Dallas City Council in a narrow vote declined to send a letter to the Oregon Legislature’s leadership recommending state Rep. Mike Nearman be disciplined for opening a door at the State Capitol building during a protest on Dec. 21, 2020.

His action, which took place during a meeting of the Legislature in special session, allowed protesters to confront police officers inside the Capitol.

Nearman has already suffered some consequences, including being removed from legislative committees, surrendering his access pass to the Capitol and being billed for the damage caused to the building.

During the public comment portion of the council’s Feb. 1 virtual meeting, Joe Koubek, a Dallas citizen, suggested City Manager Brian Latta draft the letter.

“I’m here tonight to ask you, the Dallas City Council, to join with a growing coalition of citizens, organizations and officials calling on the Oregon Legislature to expel State Rep. Mike Nearman following his actions at the State Capital on Dec. 21, 2020,” Koubek said. “I urge the city council to direct the city manager to communicate to House Speaker (Tina) Kotek and Senate President (Peter) Courtney the council’s support of disciplinary action for State Rep. Mike Nearman by the legislature, up to and including expulsion.”

He said Nearman should no longer be able to represent the citizen of House District 23, which includes parts of Polk County.

“Safeguarding our democracy from extremism and bigotry requires that elected leaders take a stand against this kind of behavior,” he said. “Dallas residents, Polk County citizens, and the people of the United States of America do not need people that behave like Mike Nearman speaking for them. It is time to take a stand.”

Ann Hurd, also of Dallas, attended the meeting to speak on another matter, but also said the action was dangerous. Hurd said her son is a videographer for a Portland news station who was covering the Capitol that day. She said when the door opened, the environment became dangerous.

“They were scared. They backed way up,” she said. “It was out of control and it never should have happened.”

Councilor Kirsten Collins proposed the council take up the request.

“I would like to recommend that we have our city manager write a letter to the legislature denouncing Nearman’s behavior and recommending to Peter Courtney and Tina Kotek that there is disciplinary action,” Collins said. “I think we can be a good example to our community to say this is not how we behave.”

Mayor Brian Dalton said the council may want to consider who should sign the letter.

“If you want it to be a political letter, between politicians let’s call it, I’m the political leader of the city. Brian (Latta) is the administrative leader of the city,” Dalton said. “It probably doesn’t make a lot of difference. It’s the content of the letter that counts.”

Councilor Briggs suggested the letter the come from the mayor, not the city manager, which Collins agreed to.

Councilor Jackie Lawson said the city would be acting too soon, and with too little evidence.

“If this is on a premise that this factually happened, there has been no courts. This is opinion. There is no evidence for us to send a letter that affirms someone’s opinion,” she said. “This is way, way stepping forward before there’s actually any evidence that this actually happened, much less motivation, so I would emphatically be against this.”

Councilor Bill Hahn said news channels have shown the surveillance footage of Nearman opening the door that allowed people into the Capitol.

“We’re not stepping beyond what has … obviously taken place,” he said.

Lawson said that is still not enough evidence.

“Video clips do not constitute a court proceeding, just like all the other things that are happening in the media, you cannot make decisions based on short video clips provided by the media,” she said.

Collins said the letter would not make a determination about Nearman’s guilt, innocence or intent, but would be based on the action he took and the consequences of that.

“I don’t want to presuppose the process that Mr. Nearman will have to go through regarding his actions … the goal is to denounce the behavior,” she said. “But what we can say is there was without question a door opened. Without question people were let in. Intentions are aside. We are taught clearly, very clearly, that nobody gets to come in non-public doors and there was no apology. There was no ‘I made a mistake and something bad happened,’ and we can set an example as a city council, for our city and for other cities, to say that we recommend disciplinary action.”

Collins’ motion to draft the letter failed on 4 to 5 vote, with councilors Briggs, Hahn, and Ken Woods joining Collins in support, and councilors Lawson, Rod Dunham, Kim Fitzgerald, Paul Trahan and Michael Schilling voting no.