DALLAS – The fee charged to water customers in Dallas to pay for two police officers and two firefighters has fallen $63,000 short of covering the costs of the four positions.
Adopted in 2018, the fees per month to customers are $2.59 for police and $2.36 for fire.
According to a staff report prepared by Dallas City Manager Brian Latta, the fees were calculated to pay for the positions at an entry-level salary and were not adjusted for increases in pay or benefits over time.
“At the time, it was recognized this calculation would not be sufficient to pay positions as the employees move up in the pay scale, or as other personnel costs increased,” Latta wrote in the report to the city’s public safety committee. “The discussion at the time was the general fund could make up these increases over time.”
The fee for the firefighters came in $55,000 short, in part because the fee has been used to pay for two captain positions, not firefighter/EMT positions. The police fee came in $8,000 short because the two officers hired advanced on the pay scale.
Latta proposed that the fee pay for firefighter/EMT positions, not captains; be adjusted to account for personnel cost growth; and help pay the city’s responsibility in paying for two firefighter positions that are now mostly paid for with a federal grant. The grant, called the Safer grant pays for 75 percent of the costs of the two positions for two years and 35 percent in the third year. The city has just started year two of the grant.
Members of the public safety committee – a subcommittee of the city council that reviews issues involving public safety – voted to have the full council consider the adjustment to the fee.
“That is something we are going to talk about in more detail at the next meeting when they put together the proposal,” said committee chairwoman Kelly Gabliks at the council’s meeting Monday night.
She said she wasn’t aware during the initial discussion that the fees were based on entry-level salary.
“We didn’t make a recommendation one way or another,” Gabliks said. “We noted that there may be some push back to this, but we wanted to forward it to the full council for everyone’s consideration.”
The proposal would increase the total fee from $4.95 to $7.83 ($4.31 for police, $2.77 for fire and 75 cents for the Safer grant) in the 2020-21 budget, $8.18 ($4.51 for police, $2.89 for fire and 78 cents for the Safer grant) in the 2021-22 budget; and $9.84 ($4.72 for police, $3 for fire and $2.12 for the Safer grant) in the 2022-23 budget.
Latta said that he understands the increases are significant.
“However, this is the revenue necessary to pay for these positions in the long term,” Latta wrote. “The city’s general fund expenditures have grown significantly over the past several years, especially in the area of public safety, and the revenues have not been keeping pace.”
In other business, the council:
- Heard a report of the city’s preparation for a possible coronavirus outbreak. Latta said at this point, there is no need for cancelling meetings for closing schools in Dallas. But the city has created a link to the Oregon Health Authority’s website to provide citizens with the latest information.
“We’ve started to share information through our website and our social media outlets, so people in the community know what best practices are, washing our hands and not being around sick people, stuff of that nature,” Latta said.
He said the city has a plan for if a large percentage of city employees become ill.
“We are looking at our policies and developing a plan for if that were to come,” Latta said. “Just letting you know what we are working on as far as that. We aren’t just waiting for it to happen to us, but trying to be a little proactive.”
