DALLAS — The Dallas City Council will consider a resolution that will forgo a planned sewer rate increase, but raise the storm water rates for customers in the city.
If approved, storm water rates will increase from a flat fee of $2.78 per customer per month to $5 in February. Rates will increase to $7.50 on 2021 and to $10 in 2022, according to the plan.
Storm water is runoff from streets, sidewalks, parking lots, and other impervious surfaces. It flows into the waste water system.
During a presentation to the city’s Public Works Committee, city officials say the rate hike is necessary to complete system improvement projects. Committee membership includes four city councilors, less than a quorum of the council. The committee can make recommendations to the full council.
City manager Brian Latta said the city storm water master plan — a document that outlines current and future needs and how to pay for them — was approved in 2015. It had rates gradually increasing each year, but that didn’t happen. The rate started at $2.75 with a only 3-cent increase in 2016.
“The council established a rate and it just sat stagnant, other than a few cents increase the second year after it was established,” Latta said. “We are falling behind on that. We are not actually accomplishing storm water projects, other than what we are already doing, like paying for some street sweeping and other small things.”
According to the plan, the city should have been charging $9.78 this fiscal year to keep up with paying for improvements, said Cecilia Ward, the city’s finance director.
“The last note that I found was that it was going to go back to the utility rate advisory committee to talk about the rate increases for storm water, and that did not happen,” Ward said.
Sewer rates were scheduled to grow by 2.75 percent, however city staff deemed that unnecessary for at least the next two years. Latta said building growth in the city has brought in more revenue.
“The rate study that we did a couple years ago, (that recommended) rate increases for the sewer fund, we are finding that, that is not necessary because of the growth that we have seen,” Latta said.
The scheduled increases would have added $1.24 in February 2020 and $1.28 in February 2021. The city council approved annual rate boosts of 2.75 percent in 2017.
Ward said the fund is about $1 million ahead of where it needs to be to stay on track with the sewer master plan.
Latta said the city will update its master plan in the next fiscal year and address rates at that time. For now, the city has a surplus to absorb cost increases in the budget, he said.
“We have a bit of a buffer, a few years’ worth of time, where we don’t have to see sewer rate increase,” he said. “That gives us time right now to pull back on the two years of planned sewer rate increases and increase the storm water rates.”
Councilor Michael Schilling asked if the sewer system had a major project that would necessitate a rate increase in the next few years.
“Our plant was updated not that long ago. It has capacity still, so you wouldn’t be seeing a major project, like a plant upgrade, in the next five years,” Latta said. “You going to see that in 10, 15 years.”
Ward said the storm water fee is a flat rate, even though, in general, commercial users — such as stores with parking lots — have more of an impact on the system. Latta said staff may study a method to charge more to higher impact users, and bring that to the committee and council to consider.
The committee recommended that a resolution for the storm water rate increase be on the Jan. 6 council meeting agenda to put the increase, if approved, in effect in February.
