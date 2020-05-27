Itemizer-Observer
DALLAS — The Dallas City Council will hold a public hearing on the 2020-21 budget that includes cutting four positions at its meeting on Monday.
City Manager Brian Latta said the cuts are necessary to keep the city’s general fund expenditures in balance with revenues. The city’s general fund pays for the budgets of police, fire, library, parks and administrations, among other departments.
On April 6, Latta outlined a three-year general fund forecast for the Dallas Budget Committee. If nothing changed, the city would be $2 million behind in three years.
“As a result, we’ve reduced our overall expenditures by 6.31 percent,” Latta said in his budget message. “More work will be needed over the next few budget cycles to drive down our expenditures and increase our revenues. However, the proposed budget does a great job of moving us in that direction.”
To address the need to cut costs, Latta proposed cutting three positions: The economic development director, the marketing and communications director and one park maintenance person.
The budget committee cut another position: the events and recreation coordinator, which organized the city’s rec sports leagues and city-sponsored events, such as July Fourth, Krazy Dayz and Smoke of the Dragon barbecue contest.
Latta said the hope is that community organizations will take up events in the future, and the city plans to offer grants to organizations to run rec leagues and the Mighty Mites program the city started.
The city will also use one-time revenue (from positions that were vacant for part of the year) to pay off loans the general fund department borrowed from other funds within the city budget.
“There will still be work to do, but we should be on our what to a good healthy budget for the city of Dallas.”
The proposed 2020-21 budget is $55.6 million.
