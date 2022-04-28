Dallas City Councilman Ken Woods, Jr. declared last week his intention to run for mayor of Dallas this fall in the November election.
“It’s time for a change and with my leadership experience, I feel I am ready for the challenge,” Woods said in a press statement.
Woods has been on the Dallas City Council for 40 years, including six as council president. He has also been the Past President of the Dallas Area Chamber of Commerce, Past President of the Dallas Rotary Club (twice). He is currently the Chair of the Mid-Willamette Area Commission on Transportation (which represents Marion, Polk and Yamhill counties), Chair of the League of Oregon Cities Transportation Policy Committee, member of the LOC Finance and Taxation Committee, and Vice Chair of the City-County Insurance Services Board of Trustees, the insurance pool that writes 98% of Oregon cities’ insurance and 78% of Oregon counties’ insurance.
Woods looks to unseat Mayor Brian Dalton, who was elected Mayor in 2010 after serving on the Dallas City Council for 10 years and serving as its president 2009-2010. Dalton, who has been re-elected five times, said he plans to run again in the fall as he has too many unfinished projects targeting bringing more business to Dallas.
