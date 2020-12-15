Itemizer-Observer

DALLAS — The three outgoing Dallas City councilors said their goodbyes on Dec. 7, the last Dallas City Council’s meeting of 2020.

Council President Jennie Rummell, and councilors Kelly Gabliks and Terry Crawford terms will end Dec. 31. They will be replaced with new councilors Kim Fitzgerald, Rod Dunham and Kirsten Collins, who were elected to the council in November’s general election.

“We really appreciate your work. You spend years and years on this business, and you realize how complicated it is, and you have done a lot of good work for your citizens,” said Mayor Brian Dalton to open the Dec. 7 meeting. “I can’t thank you enough. The whole community is thankful.”

All three councilors said it was their honor and privilege to serve on the council.

“It has been truly an honor and blessing getting to serve. I’ve grown so much as a person and a councilor in the community,” said Rummell, who served one term on the council and decided to step down before November’s election. “It’s just been great.”

Gabliks has served two terms on the council. She is moving to Pennsylvania with her husband Eriks Gabliks, who took the position of the Superintendent for the National Fire Academy in Maryland.

She said her goodbye was given with a heavy heart.

“I love Dallas. I love my house. I love the community. I love my neighborhood and having to pick up and move to the other shore is really, really hard,” she said. “I just want to say that it was my honor to serve on the council. I hope I did right by the citizens of Dallas. Everyone that’s taking my place and the new council that comes into being in 2021, I wish them all the luck in the world, and to serve with a heart that is always trying to do what is best for the city of Dallas.”

Gabliks said goodbye her friends on the council and on staff at the city.

“You guys are great. I really enjoyed my time with the staff and with my fellow councilors,” she said. “I’m going to miss you.”

Crawford was elected in 2016. He fell short of serving a second term by 20 votes, edged out by Collins.

“The reason I ran for city council is to be a servant for the citizens of Dallas, and hopefully, I accomplished that,” he said. “It has been a privilege and an honor to be of service to the people of Dallas.”

Joe Koubek, a Dallas citizen who serves or has served on various city committees, also said he appreciated the outgoing city council members for their work.

“Thank you very much for your service. It’s been a pleasure to learn about you and work with you to the extent that I have been able to,” Koubek said during the public comment part of the meeting.

However, thanking the councilors was not the only topic on his mind.

Koubek said he was discouraged by comments by two city councilors recorded in the minutes of the Nov. 30 Public Administration Committee meeting. Approval of the meetings minutes was on the agenda at the Dec. 7 meeting. The minutes were approved with no revisions requested by those present at the meeting.

Specifically, Koubek said he was troubled by a request by Councilor Paul Trahan to revise the city’s 2030 mission statement to read: “Dallas is warm and welcoming community for all U.S. citizens.” According to the minutes, Trahan further stated that he had an issue with the proposed language of “Equity and inclusion” within the 2030 vision revisions.

Councilor Ken Woods said he was opposed to Trahan’s language for the mission statement, saying it could be interpreted as unwelcoming to visitors. City Attorney Lane Shetterly also cautioned about statements that limit rights to U.S. citizens only.

Councilor Michael Schilling proposed that the words equity and inclusion be removed from the 2030 mission statement, as “he felt they are words which bring a lot of heated argument to the community,” according to the meeting minutes.

The matter was ultimately tabled by the committee, but Koubek said he found the comments concerning.

“I’m incredibly distressed and disappointed to read that paragraph with the comments enclosed regarding certain councilors and committee members comment regarding Dallas. This is distressing,” he said. “This is not the view of the community I hope.”

In other business, the council:

Extended City Attorney Lane Shetterly’s contract to continue to serve the city. His contract now runs through December 2022.