DALLAS — Casey and Kimberly Ocupe have taken a literal leap of faith. The married couple believe their new Christian based private school, Righteous Warrior Academy, is offering parents a faith-based alternative to traditional public education.
Kimberly has more than a decade’s experience substitute teaching in Salem area school districts. Casey has for the past seven years worked with children with high behavioral issues, from trauma to aggression at the Emotional Growth Center.
With that background, they’re looking to return to ninth and tenth graders a renewed sense of purpose without traveling outside Polk County.
“I believe we have the ability to provide some more one-on-one attention,” Kimberly said. “The goal used to be for them was to leave school with some skills. We’re compared to the Nordic model all the time. By the time they’re in 11th and 12th grade, there, they’re being trained to have a skill, either go into college to be a doctor or something, or they’re going to go be a carpenter. Our kids do not graduate looking into that. We’d like to incorporate some of that into our school.”
Casey added there were times in his own life where he lacked a strong belief but has since renewed his Christian faith.
“It just feels like when things have less meaning, they fall apart when we’re not focused on that,” he explained. “We have to have that as a base for our life, a base of rules. A lot of aspects of the Bible. Many say there is not an instruction manual for life. That’s not true. There already is an instruction manual, or rulebook, in the Bible.”
“People have forgotten the reason societies became more stable was because of Christian influence that created an order,” Kimberly added.
Having discussed for years the idea of opening a private Christian academy, their plans were delayed by COVID and Kimberly’s father’s bout with cancer. Now with the new year, the pieces have aligned to take the leap of faith that other parents share their vision.
“We are taking a massive risk even to be here for a month,” Kimberly said. “We have a lot of creative, happy ideas. He is so brilliant in cosplay, mixed media and filming, and I have a huge background in fitness, and science, geology. We have plans for kids to be more hands-on. They’re not just going to sit here in a classroom.”
While they’re waiting for their first students to sign up, the Ocupes have received positive responses from church groups.
“I’ve had people come up to us asking, ‘why aren’t there more high schools like this, why does it stop at eighth grade?’” Kimberly said.
They plan to offer a full range of curriculum, including math, science, English, writing, the Bible, art projects, media, fitness. They’ll start small, hoping for classes of 10, growing to a max of 20.
“You need 24 basic credits to graduate from high school,” Casey said. “Our classes will translate to credits toward graduation, using a standardized Christian curriculum called Lifepac.”
Kimberly added if your child has special needs, it’s better they stay with their school district which can offer broader, free services.
“Schedule an appointment with us, find out what we’re doing,” Casey said.
“I think a lot of parents are worried about what their kids are doing. Good. That’s a sign of good parenting,” Kimberly added.
Righteous Warrior Academy
289 East Ellendale Ave. Suite 403
503-383-1338
