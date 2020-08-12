Itemizer-Observer

DALLAS — There was a demonstration in downtown Dallas on Sunday evening -- but instead of signs, chants and speeches -- it had a balloon creations artist, a pie-eating contest and live music.

Though on a smaller scale, it looked very much like one of the many community events that happen in Polk County during a normal summer.

That was the point of the demonstration, said organizer Lee Wanner.

“It’s a 100 percent demonstration, but the means by which we are expressing ourselves is by what I call the real normal. What Dallas does every year. … The wild idea behind it is do what we normally do as a town,” Wanner said. “It’s not anti anything. That’s nice to know. It’s 100 percent pro-freedom, pro-community. And the mission statement, after the fact of having the actual assembly, is to have fun.”

That appeared to be exactly what was happening. A crowd gathered around a table to watch contestants in a pie eating contest and waited patiently for a balloon creation, courtesy of Les Andersen, of Mindbender Magic.

“People may not agree about everything, but the people here, we agree on something. We agree on having fun as a community,” Wanner said.

He said he moved to Dallas from Los Angeles in 2016, and hasn’t regretted the change.

But Wanner, a musician and music instructor, said he felt that a key piece of summer life was being missed this year.

“Every year we have these music events and stuff like that. The fact that we aren’t able to do that this year was a bummer,” Wanner said. “The First Amendment says we have a right to peaceably assemble, so that’s what we are doing.”

For Wanner, that meant emceeing the pie-eating contest and playing guitar with the band performing at the demonstration.

Wanner said he got in touch with the Polk County Board of Commissioners, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and the city of Dallas before Sunday’s demonstration. Then he hit the streets to let people know to come down to the Polk County Courthouse lawn for the evening.

“I went door-to-door letting people know it’s happening. I put a fair amount of energy into it, but I enjoyed every minute of it,” Wanner said. “Actually it was kind of relaxing because there is a lot of keyboard warrior stuff, and when you knock on someone’s door, and there’s all these cool, really friendly people, it’s comforting.”

He said his efforts were a success and he was happy with the turnout.

“I think this is a hit, a lot of people here. I didn’t know what to expect. I would have been bummed if I came here alone. I really appreciate everyone who came down,” Wanner said. “If people want to do something like this again, I don’t see why we couldn’t. I don’t have plans. I would hope that if it did, this one would be a good example for the next one.”