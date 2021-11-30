DALLAS — Steven Latulippe, a Dallas doctor, can no longer practice medicine in the state according to an order issued by Oregon Medical Board.
The order, issued in September, was listed in the board fall report and states: “the Board issued a Default Final Order for dishonorable or unprofessional conduct; repeated negligence in the practice of medicine; and gross negligence in the practice of medicine.”
The order revoked his license and assessed a $10,000 fine. Latulippe’s license has been suspended since December of 2020 after he made remarks about he and his staff not using masks to combat the spread of COVID-19 in his Dallas office.
The family practice physician made the remarks at rally on Nov. 7, 2020 at the Oregon State Capitol Building.
“Take off the mask of shame,” he said at the rally. “It is just a mask designed to control you and shut you down.
“We’ve been utterly duped, and I want you to know that this is insanity,” he continued. “The purpose was only to shut down the American people. This is a threat to our freedom, a threat to our Constitution.”
LaTulippe’s refusal to require masks at his Southeast Clay Street clinic violated a state order requiring medical providers to wear masks at work.
