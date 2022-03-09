Join the Dallas Downtown Association - Economic Vitality Committee on March 10 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and tour “newly remodeled” and “in the process” properties in downtown Dallas. Meet at 947 Main Street at to start the tour of four properties that have been recently renovated. The tour ends at the new Two Wolves Tap House at 171 SW Court St.
The Dallas Downtown Association continues to work in the revitalization of buildings located in the historic area of the Dallas.
Currently, the DDA is in the process of applying for a $200,000 Oregon Main Street Revitalization Grant.
