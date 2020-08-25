Itemizer-Observer

DALLAS — After researching the origins of the Dallas High School dragon mascot, Interim Superintendent Andy Bellando said he did not recommend changing it.

In a Monday night work session, Bellando reported his findings to the Dallas School Board and recommended some steps toward addressing the perception of Dallas as a racist city.

“Realistically, chances are you are much more familiar with this topic than I am,” he said of the mascot.

Among the handful of things he kept in mind during his research was why the dragon mascot is a point of discussion in Dallas, he said, noting that at least five other schools in Oregon also have a dragon mascot.

He also thought it was important to find common themes between those who want the mascot changed and those who do not.

Both sides felt it was important to have this conversation, consider the voices of all involved and that Dallas be welcoming and inclusive.

Even most people who wanted the mascot changed, said the decision should be thoughtful and not rushed, he said.

“I want to share with you a quick summary of what I took into consideration,” Bellando said.

Bellando spoke with at least 30 people, within and outside Dallas, sought the perspective of area historians and the Oregon Northwest Black Pioneers. He searched local and student newspapers.

Most of the people who wrote to the school district about the mascot were in favor of keeping, he said.

Bellando said one of his first discoveries was that he was not the first to look into whether or not there was a connection between the Ku Klux Klan and the Dallas dragon mascot, but he could not find any documentation linking the two.

Still, Bellando gave some recommendations to the school board.

“You will note right away that I am not making any recommendation to change the mascot at this time,” he said. “I think that is important to note before I make these other recommendations.”

There are some perceptions he thinks need to be addressed, though.

“First of all, I think it’s important to acknowledge that racism and other forms of discrimination are real,” Bellando said. “I don’t think that is a surprise statement to any of you. We do see it in our schools. I’ve seen it in previous school districts. We still hear about it on the news and I think it would be burying our heads in the sand if we didn’t at least acknowledge the fact racism is real. Discrimination is real.”

Some instances are overt and some are not, he said.

“I think we need to also be honest with ourselves and accept that some people consider Dallas a racist community,” Bellando said, noting he understood that statement had a sting to it. “Part of me says let’s be honest with ourselves and think what are we going to do about that?”

He said he thinks it’s important to focus on “what we do now,” rather than “why did this become.”

“The history is the past. We’re not going to change that, even if it’s a perceived history that some have,” Bellando said.

He said student input is missing from the discussion.

It’s important to engage students in middle and high school, not specifically about the mascot issue, but about “how they feel in our schools and in our community.”