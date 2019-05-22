DALLAS — Becoming an Eagle Scout is something of a tradition in Dallas Troop No. 288 member Kyle Reed’s family.

“My grandpa was in it. He got his Eagle,” said Reed, 16. “Then my dad went all the way through Scouts and got his Eagle, so I wanted to do the same.”

To achieve the rank of Eagle, Boy Scouts choose a community service project, and Reed already had something in mind when it was time to pick a project. He wanted to do something to benefit Luckiamute Valley Charter School’s Pedee Campus.

“I went to a charter school out in Pedee, and they had a gazebo that everyone liked to go and hang out in and play games and sometimes have lunch. It was kind of destroyed a little bit from past damage. I wanted to repair it,” he said. “When I came up on my Eagle Scout project, I thought that was the perfect time to do it. I wanted to basically give back to my old school.”

He said the gazebo didn’t have a roof, and some beams and railings were broken. That made its use limited, and possibly dangerous.

“The roof didn’t have any shingles, so there were gaps for water to go through. It was a really old gazebo that had some damage,” he said.

He and his crew of fellow Boy Scouts arranged to repair the old structure.

“We power-washed the concrete floor, replaced some of the upright beams, power-washed and sealed all the wood, shingled the roof and painted the outside (trim),” he said.

Daniel Shimek, the dean of students at the LVCS Pedee Campus, said students can now use the gazebo to get out of the elements during lunch, recess or physical education class. Teachers with small groups of students can hold class there if the weather permits. With replacement of the damaged railings, the gazebo is safer, he added.

“Kyle did a great job. Workmanship was very well done, and he finished it within the time frame he set out,” Shimek said.