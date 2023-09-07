April Wallace

The city of Dallas named April Wallace permanent chief of the Fire & EMS Department Sept. 7.

The city of Dallas announced Sept. 7 the elevation of April Wallace from acting chief to permanent chief of its Fire & EMS Department. Wallace has been interim chief since Chief Todd Brumfield retired in January.

Mayor Woods expressed enthusiasm to appointing Wallace permanent chief.

