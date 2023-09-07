The city of Dallas announced Sept. 7 the elevation of April Wallace from acting chief to permanent chief of its Fire & EMS Department. Wallace has been interim chief since Chief Todd Brumfield retired in January.
Mayor Woods expressed enthusiasm to appointing Wallace permanent chief.
“We are delighted to have Chief Wallace as our Fire & EMS Chief. Her extensive background in fire services and emergency management with the city of Dallas is invaluable and instrumental in ensuring the safety and well-being of our residents,” Woods said in a press release.
Wallace brings 25 years of experience in public safety, 24 of which with the city of Dallas, split 15 years as a police officer and 9 years with Fire & EMS.
“I consider it a great privilege to continue my career with the city of Dallas as the Fire & EMS Chief,” Wallace said in the press release. “My goal is to lead our department with a servant’s heart, and to create a culture of safety, self-sacrifice, and preparedness within our organization. Working alongside our dedicated firefighters, EMS personnel, and volunteers, we will uphold the high standard of care and professionalism that our community has come to expect from our department. I am enthusiastic about the path ahead and fully committed to our shared journey.”
Council member Kirsten Collins said she was thrilled for Wallace’s well-deserved appointment.
“This is a significant achievement that not only reflects her dedication and commitment but also recognizes her exceptional leadership within our firefighting community,” Collins said. “Her journey to this esteemed position has been marked by hard work, perseverance, and a genuine passion for serving and protecting our community. As she takes on this new role, I have the utmost confidence in her ability to lead with integrity, innovation, and unwavering dedication. The challenges that lie ahead will surely be met with the same determination and courage that have characterized her career thus far.”
Council President Michael Shilling touted the leadership skills Wallace brings to the role.
“Her leadership qualities demonstrate her dedication to the department and can be seen through the support offered by the department’s personnel. Our few Fire & EMS Chief has the full support of the City Council.”
