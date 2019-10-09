DALLAS — Dallas Fire & EMS used a $25,000 grant from Spirit Mountain Community Fund to help purchase four ventilators to replace the EMS service’s aging machines.

“We use this for people that we pass a tube into their throat and we are breathing for them,” said Dallas Fire & EMS Chief Todd Brumfield at Monday’s Dallas City Council meeting. “This machine breathes for you.”

Brumfield said the new ventilators have more capabilities than the old units, and can be used on children.

“Our old ventilators were on their way out, kind of end-of-life,” he said. “We traded those in, and got a small reimbursement for those, and then purchased four of these ventilators. This little guy goes for $9,250, so try not to drop them. This actually comes out of the military. This is a civilian model, but it’s created for military specs.”

The ventilators cost $37,000 total, which left the city to pay for $12,000.

“Which is a really good deal for us,” Brumfield said.

The council also approved an amendment to city manager Brian Latta’s contract to pay for moving and housing expenses.

Latta, who started with Dallas in September, had to move before selling his house in Junction City, so is paying a mortgage and rent.

The amendment would reimburse him up to $7,500 for moving and rent. His moving costs were $900, plus two months of rent at $1,800 per month.

“Our house is under contract to sell this month, so really what we are looking at is $3,600 for rent up here … and then $900,” Latta said. “The total would be $4,500.”

Councilor Larry Briggs said the moving and housing expenses were negotiated, but not included in the contract.

City attorney Lane Shetterly said that when the rental expenses were submitted, finance director Cecilia Ward said that reimbursement wasn’t part of the contract.

“I thank Cecilia for bringing it to my attention because certainly what I don’t want to do is come in and do something that’s not above board.”

The amendment was approved unanimously.