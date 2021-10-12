DALLAS -- Conservation efforts by Dallas water customers and the beginning of the fall rains has brought an end to the city's stage one drought conditions measures.

"This year our watershed experienced severe drought conditions, including lower than average precipitation in the spring and summer, coupled with higher than average temperatures," read an announcement of the end of the measured issued on Tuesday, Oct. 12.

Those conditions resulted in the city drawing water from the reservoir earlier than normal, and asking customers, including the Dallas School District and Polk County, to voluntarily conserve water.

“Our water customers did a great job reducing their water consumption this year,” City Manager Brian Latta said.

The water level at Mercer Reservoir, the city’s sole water supply, is around 50% full and slowly rising with the recent rains.

Mayor Brian Dalton thanked the community for their water curtailment efforts.

“Thanks to all who pitched in to get us through these last dry months,” Dalton said. “Though the problem never became a crisis, it has served as a stark reminder of the need to develop major new storage capabilities as we prosper as a community. Rest assured, we’re on it.”