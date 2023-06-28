Dallas city leaders are hosting dozens of “road shows” this summer asking community members their preferred taxing solution to prevent the city’s general fund beginning balance from going into the red come the 2025-26 fiscal year.
Park and Rec Director Jennifer Ward and City Councilor David Shein took their turn presenting a prepared script to a handful of attendees at the Dallas Aquatic Center June 22.
Ward explained the city is forecasting a $2 million gap between General Fund revenues and expenditures each year for the next five years.
“The city’s financial policy is to have a beginning fund balance that is at least 10% of the operating funds of the general fund, or about $1.5 million,” Ward explained, adding the projections show the balance will fall below that goal by 2025.
To prevent that from happening, city staff is proposing first buffing up long-term solutions by growing the city’s industrial and commercial tax base. Shein said the city is doing this by creating the South Dallas Urban Renewal Area, financially incentivizing industrial and manufacturing development on vacant land, working with the former mill site owner to redevelop that land for new use, and increasing the city’s raw water source capacity.
Ward explained while waiting for the long-term investments, they are also proposing immediate solution to either increase the city’s general fund revenues or implement severe cuts general fund services.
The four options are:
Implement a public safety operations levy and remove the public safety fee on the city bill. The five-year levy, if approved, would impose a $1.90 tax per $1,000 of property valuation. The average $300,000 home would pay $570 more a year in property taxes.
Create a Park and Recreation District and increase the public safety fee on the city bill. The Parks and Recreation District would remove the maintenance costs of parks and the aquatic center from the general fund and create its own revenue source. The Park and Recreation District would assess a tax of $1.25 per $1,000 assessed property value and the public safety fee on the city bill would increase from $4.95 to $10.50 per month. The owner of a $300,000 home would pay an additional $441.60 per year in property taxes under this option.
Implement a smaller public safety operations levy combined with an increase in the public safety fee on the city bill. The proposed levy would be $1.30 per $1,000 assessed property value and the public safety fee would again be raised from $4.95 to $10.50 per month. The estimated property taxes on a $300,000 home would be $456.60 more per year.
The “do nothing” option would result in widespread reductions of general fund services. Staff predict this would eliminate 12 total positions (six from the police department and six from fire/EMS services), closure of the aquatic center, Saturday closure of the library and elimination of a staff position, and eliminate the parks manager, a code services position, and two other half-time positions.
Ward explained the city’s financial policy is to have a beginning general fund balance that is at least 10% of the operating funds of the general fund, or about $1.5 million.
The city’s beginning fund balance skewed much higher to between the last couple of years to between $4-6 million due to a one-time infusion of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars that the city spent on capital projects such as purchasing emergency response vehicles and updating economic development plans.
Ward said Dallas’s general fund revenues have been negatively affected by losses in the city’s tax base and franchise fees, such as when the Dallas Mill closed dropping a contribution in taxes to the city from $400,000 to $25,000. In addition, the city lost franchise fees contributions when Praegiter/Tyco and Caterpillar left town.
Ward said also contributing to the general fund decline were inflation, Oregon property tax measures 5 and 50, continued operation of the Dallas Aquatic Center, growing the police force, and transitioning from volunteer firefighters/EMTs to a combined paid and volunteer model.
General fund services typically do not have their own dedicated revenue source, Ward said, unlike, say the water fund, which is supported by water fees on the city bill, police, fire, aquatic center, parks and recreation, library, economic community development to name a few.
“The general fund gets funds from property taxes, fees for service, franchise fees, state shared revenue, municipal court fines, lodging taxes and library shared revenues,” Ward explained.
The general fund is less than 40% of city’s total budget. Funds collected for the general fund are unrestricted and can be used for any expenditure within the general fund. Restricted funds, however, can only be used for the service they were collected, such as building permit revenues can only be spent on building permitting and inspection services.
Ward explained the beginning fund balance is “the best indicator of health of the fund as it represents the money available at the beginning of the fiscal year.”
The proposed solutions to revitalizing the beginning general fund balance targets different populations of taxpayers. Ward explained only residents within the city limits would pay either of the proposed public safety operations levy, while everyone living within the Dallas School District boundaries would pay toward the Parks and Recreation District.
Ward explained because all three options introduce general new taxes, they need to go before the voters next May for approval. She added the difference is a levy is only for a limited period of time, in this case five years. This requires the city council to revisit the need to reup the levy, and at what rate, every five years. While Parks and Recreation District is a permanent creation, it requires a creation of a voter approved leadership once approved. She added the option will require its leadership to also eventually re-evaluate its services versus an influx of revenue generated.
“The district, like any other city or county, is subject to tax measures 5 and 50. So eventually the Park and Recreation District, just like the city, just like the county, will encounter a time when the revenues that they’re bringing in will not be able to meet the expenditures,” Ward said. “At that time, it will have to decide to deal with what to do at that time.”
Shein said the option that gets the most votes from the community will be approved by the city council. He added the council must approve a preferred option six months before the May election.
To learn more about the city’s beginning general fund and the four proposed immediate funding options, go to www.dallasor.gov/citycouncil/page/creating-sustainable-general-fund. The next General Fund Roadshow is July 12 at the aquatic center. 1005 SE LaCreole Dr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.