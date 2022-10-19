The City of Dallas has announced the dates for fall leaf pick-up.
This year, Republic Services will be collecting leaves from city streets the first week of November (Saturday, Nov. 5 and Sunday, Nov. 6) and again the second weekend in December (Saturday, Dec. 10 and Sunday, Dec. 11).
These are the only times leaves will be collected that are placed in the street.
When Placing Leaves in the Street, Please Keep in Mind:
• Leaves should be raked into the street in long rows, parallel to the curb, and at least 12 inches away from the curb.
• Avoid blocking the roadway, driveways, and bike lanes.
• Keep piles away from and clear any blocked storm drains.
• Place only leaves (and no other trimmings, brush, grass, or other debris) in the street just before the collection dates.
Other Means of Leaf Disposal
• Use them as mulch in your landscaping or lawn
• Place them in your yard debris bin
• Use any of the leaf only drop-off locations from October 1st thru December 31st (no other yard debris).
The locations are as follows:
1. Park St. parking lot west end of the walking bridge
2. SW Allgood near the gate to the Parks Office
3. The east end of Hankel Street (at the dead end off LaCreole Dr.)
It is important not to rake leaves into city streets until just before the collection dates. Leaves raked into the street can cause drainage and flooding problems by clogging gutters and storm sewers, and can blow onto neighboring properties. Residents will be asked to remove leaves if they are raked into the street outside of scheduled pick-up times.
For more information about leaf collection, please contact Republic Services at 541-754-0444.
