The Dallas High School Future Farmers of America (FFA) are celebrating their success after taking part at the 94th Oregon FFA State Convention March 17-20, in Redmond, Oregon. Of the 16 members in attendance, only two had been to the state event in person before, yet they walked away with one state winner, two third places, a bronze medalist and a top 8 finalist. The team’s accomplishments included:
Emma Loughary not only received gold for her Beginning Portfolio, but she received first in state.
Morgan Smith received third place in Extemporaneous Public Speaking with her drawn topic of the implications of same-sexed semen in the Dairy Cattle industry. Smith also earned recognition as a district winner and state finalist with her Beef Cattle Production Placement Proficiency.
The Farm Business Management team also earned third place in the state. Lyli Amsberry, Sydney Curtis, Rebecca Stevens, Jayden Blosser, Landon Baum, Josie Baker, Elizabeth Lutz-Calef and Ben Rowley put in many hours learning the economic ins and outs of running and maintaining a business.
Rebecca Stevens received bronze for her Technology Scrapbook, which has highlighted the Dallas FFA chapter events over the past year.
Sydney Curtis also placed in the top eight for her Prepared Public Speech on Genetically Engineered Livestock and the research studies being conducted to make this concept a reality.
