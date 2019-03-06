DALLAS — Dallas Fire & EMS awarded Ken Waller Officer of the Year and Zach Leigh Firefighter of the Year at its annual Sweethearts Awards Banquet at Pressed Coffee Roasters Café in Dallas on Feb. 9.
This event is held to recognize and honor the volunteer firefighters and their significant others for the hard work and dedication serving the residents of Dallas and Southwestern Polk County.
In addition to Waller and Leigh’s awards, other special awards were presented during the event:
Brad Moreland — Rookie of the Year
Elliott Lownsbery — EMT of the Year
Seth Waller — Excellence in Service
During the program, two retirements were recognized: Capt. Joanna Hibbeler for her 30 years of volunteer service and Engineer Jeff Dorais for his 26 years of volunteer service.
Acting Fire Chief Todd Brumfield presented Capt. Hibbeler and Engineer Dorais with special plaques in appreciation for their years of service.
During 2017 Dallas Fire & EMS responded to 4,881 calls for service.
