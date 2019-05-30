DALLAS — Retired Dallas Fire & EMS captain and chaplain Dave Pederson’s service with the department began with a compromise.

Fellow department retiree Jack Condon was a tireless volunteer who worked with Oregon’s Legislature to assure that other tireless volunteers are recognized for their time and effort.

Dallas Fire & EMS honored the pair’s combined nearly six decades of service, adding Condon and Pederson to its Wall of Honor.

Pederson served the department for 29 years as a chaplain. He wanted to be a firefighter since childhood. When he moved to Dallas to become the pastor at Trinity Lutheran Church, he saw his chance with the city’s all-volunteer department.

The fire chief had other plans. The volunteer roster was full, but the chief and Pederson found a way to meet the needs of the department and help Pederson live out his childhood dream.

Pederson was asked to create a chaplain’s program for the organization. He recruited other chaplains from the community to participate, provided training and mentorship, and served as a chaplain for almost 30 years. During his tenure, Pederson would rise through the ranks of the organization serving as EMT, firefighter, engineer and captain.

Outside of the department, Pederson was an active member of the Dallas Booster Club for many years. He was honored for his work as a booster by being named to the Dallas High School Athletic Hall of Fame. Pederson also served on the Dallas School District’s Citizens’ Oversight Committee, and was one of the founding members of the Dallas Community Foundation.

Condon served as a member of the department from 1970 through 1994 and again from 2000 to 2003. Over the years, he served as firefighter, engineer, captain, and battalion chief.

Condon was active outside the department working on behalf of volunteers, for many years with the Oregon Volunteer Firefighters Association and served as its president in 1976. He also served on the National Volunteer Fire Council as state director for Oregon from 1978 to 1994. Perhaps the highest honor came in 1990, when Condon was asked by the White House to serve on the National Fire Academy Board of Visitors. He served on the BOV from 1990-1998.

Condon was actively engaged for many years on a state legislative issue that lead to the creation of a Length of Service Awards Program for volunteer firefighters.

“Jack’s work has made a difference in our community and in the fire service around our state and nation,” the press release said.

Condon served as a member of the Dallas Area Chamber of Commerce, Dallas Rotary, and the Dallas Kiwanis service organizations. He served on the Dallas Planning Commission for 19 and a half years, and served on the Dallas School District’s Finance Oversight Committee.

Dallas Fire & EMS created the Wall of Honor in 2014 to recognize members of the organization and distinguished citizens. It is the department’s highest honor, equivalent to a “Hall of Fame” award.

Retired city manager Roger Jordan, former mayor Jim Fairchild, and Dallas resident Art Johnson donated money to make the Wall of Honor a reality. The Wall of Honor was created in honor and memory of Eldon Bevens, who was actively involved in the community and fire department for decades.