Itemizer-Observer report
DALLAS — Dallas Fire & EMS will hold a ceremony early Saturday morning to mark the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
The event will begin at 6:20 a.m. on Saturday and will last about 20 minutes. Those wishing to attend can gather at the flagpole in front of the station on the Shelton Street side.
“We will honor all those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001, including citizens and public safety personnel,” said an announcement of the ceremony on Facebook.
