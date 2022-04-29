A resident out walking her dog around 4:30 p.m. April 27 called 911 after seeing smoke coming from a residence in the 1800 block of Southeast Holman Avenue in Dallas.
According to Polk County Sheriff Office reports, a deputy was first on the scene and kicked open the door to find no one home in the smoke-filled residence.
Within minutes, firefighters from Dallas Fire & EMS were on scene and learned there were two dogs and two bearded dragons inside the residence. According to the Dallas Fire & EMS, a team of two firefighters quickly began extinguishing the fire, while another team of two firefighters located the dogs and brought them out of the burning structure.
Medics provided oxygen therapy to both dogs, who were then transported by a family member to a local veterinarian, where they were treated for smoke inhalation. The two bearded dragons were also rescued by firefighters and were unharmed. All animals are safely back with their family.
Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the kitchen area, which is where the fire is suspected of originating. The residence sustained substantial smoke damage throughout the inside. No one was home at the time the fire started and the cause is under investigation.
Dallas Fire & EMS was assisted by Dallas Oregon Police Department, Polk County Sheriff's Office Oregon and Pacific Power.
