Itemizer-Observer report
DALLAS — The Dallas Food Bank will be offering different hours for families to visit the food pantry starting in January.
This will allow families options for accessing food. The new schedule will be: Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday from 1 to 3 p.m.; Wednesday and Friday from 9 to 11 a.m.; and Saturday form 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Donations will be accepted Monday through Friday from 8 to 11 a.m. Visit the food banks website and Facebook page for more details. You can also contact the food bank by calling 503-623-3578.
