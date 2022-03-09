Food Bank Check

Pictured from left are board members Eileen Dicicco, Sheila Peirce, Debbie Cochrane and Tina DeCamp from WaFd Bank.

 Photo Contributed

Tina DeCamp, Senior Vice President, Retail Banking Division for Northern Oregon presented board members of the Dallas Food Bank a $10,000 grant check on Jan. 14. The funds will be used to purchase food and pay the rent for the organization. Food cost continue to climb and these funds will help off set the cost. Even though the food bank is an all volunteer organization with no paid staff, the annual cost to run the organization is approximately $70,000 per year. It is with individual donors and grants the operation is able to continue serving the community. Annually, the food bank serves approximately 1,100 unique families encompassing over 3,000 individuals. The food bank has been serving the community since 1983.

