Itemizer-Observer report
DALLAS — The Dallas Garden Club hosted a Garden Faire in the parking lot of Some Things in Dallas on Saturday, and donated some of the proceeds to The Kindness Club.
The Kindness Club gives backpacks of food and other necessities to children in need in the Dallas School District. On Saturday, the Dallas Garden Club was able to donate $1,000 for the Kindness Club and presented the check to the organization.
The Kindness Club began in November 2016 for students whose families struggled to put food on the table. A Dallas school district employee, Debbie McCleery, started the organization after seeing students in need attending schools in the district.
Once located in a room at Morrison Campus Alternative School, the club now operates out of a former car dealership on Jefferson Street in Dallas.
For more information: www.thekindnessclubdallasoregon.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.