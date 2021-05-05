Itemizer-Observer report

DALLAS — The Dallas Garden Club hosted a Garden Faire in the parking lot of Some Things in Dallas on Saturday, and donated some of the proceeds to The Kindness Club.

The Kindness Club gives backpacks of food and other necessities to children in need in the Dallas School District. On Saturday, the Dallas Garden Club was able to donate $1,000 for the Kindness Club and presented the check to the organization.

The Kindness Club began in November 2016 for students whose families struggled to put food on the table. A Dallas school district employee, Debbie McCleery, started the organization after seeing students in need attending schools in the district.

Once located in a room at Morrison Campus Alternative School, the club now operates out of a former car dealership on Jefferson Street in Dallas.

For more information: www.thekindnessclubdallasoregon.com.