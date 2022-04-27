The Dallas Garden Club presents In the Garden Faire from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. April 30 at Some Things, at 745 Main St., Dallas. There will be garden, crafts and fun, featuring 33 vendors. The money from the vendor fees will support youth gardening events and the Dallas City Park Japanese Garden.
For more information, contact ruppc@mail.wou.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.