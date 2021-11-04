Itemizer-Observer Report

DALLAS — The Dallas Garden Club and the Oregon State Federation of Garden Clubs will dedicate the first Blue Star Memorial Marker in Polk County in the Pollinator Garden at the Dallas Post Office at 2 p.m. on Veterans Day, Nov. 11.

All are invited to be part of the event, which will be the 93rd dedication of a Blue Star Memorial in the state. The memorial is a two-sided cast aluminum marker like the one on display at the Oregon Garden in Silverton.

The Dallas marker will be placed so that it can be viewed as you drive up to the mail drop boxes or from the street.

“It is our small way of thanking all veterans, and especially those from Polk County, who have served, are serving, or will serve our country,” said the club’s event invitation.

The Blue Star Memorial Marker program was adopted by the National Garden Clubs in 1946 as “A tribute to the Nation’s Armed Forces who served in World War II.” In 1951, the mission was enlarged to include all men and women, who had served, were serving or would serve in the armed forces of the United States. The markers are now inscribed: A tribute to the Armed Forces who have defended the United States of America.