The Dallas City Council is wrapping up their presentations that provide information on the current state of general fund services and presenting four options to the community on how to move forward with funding general fund services. City Council is looking for community feedback to help inform their decision. Just three presentations remain to give your input before they end Sept. 13.
The city’s trajectory for the General Fund’s beginning fund balance is forecasted on a steep decline. The city’s General Fund is projected to begin fiscal year 2025-26 with a negative balance. Immediate action needs to be taken to preserve current services, including at the police and Fire & EMS departments, library and Parks & Recreation. These roadshow presentations include detailed information about the general fund, the issue at hand, and the four immediate solution options on how to resolve the issue. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session where residents are able to ask questions as well give their input on a survey card.
