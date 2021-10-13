DALLAS -- Almost 460 lit up runners took to the course at the fifth-annual Glow Run Saturday.

While short of a record turnout, organizer Sheila Peirce said a record number 77 registered the day of the race.

“I think that was because we had a short registration period and we weren’t sure we were going to do it this year. And people were wanting to do stuff. This was safe, outdoors and of course Christmas Cheer is a great cause.”

Peirce is still adding up totals raised for the non-profit, which delivers boxes of goodies to people in need on Christmas Eve.

The race also encouraged participants to dress up in costume. Winning awards such as best group ‘The Addams Family’ and most glow.