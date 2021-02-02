Itemizer-Observer

DALLAS – The Dallas School District may have recorded its highest graduation rate in history – or at least in a long time.

Superintendent Andy Bellando said the district’s 2019-20 on-time graduation rate of 85.54% is the highest that he can find. On-time graduation, or four-year graduation rate, accounts for students who earn a high school diploma within four years of entering high school.

“I haven’t gone back more than 15 years, so I could be mistaken on that, but at least in that time, it has not been to this elevation, and that is incredible news, and really a reflection of everybody in the district,” Bellando said.

He added that he tells his staff that everyone who plays a role in the education of a student at any level is a teacher of a graduate.

“An important message when we talk about graduation rates, or really any metric that indicates performance of a student district-wide, I really think it’s important to recognize that this is the culmination of effort of every educator in the district,” Bellando said. “We all have a responsibility to contribute to graduate rates regardless of your position. A third-grade teacher, a seventh-grade PE teacher, a custodian, an assistant, and board members. We all contribute to this.”

He said it is still early in the analysis of the numbers, which the Oregon Department of Education released on Jan. 21, but the preliminary review shows progress.

The 2019-20 school year, which ended with schools shutting down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, allowed seniors who were passing their classes at the time of the shut down to earn credit for them.

Given that, some statewide leaders questioned whether the graduation rates provided an accurate assessment of the success of the Class of 2020. Statewide, four-year graduation rates were up more than 2%.

Dallas saw a similar amount of progress, increasing from 83.05% to 85.54%.

“We are distinctly going in the right direction, and frankly that’s quite of a nice significant jump of about 2.5 percentage points from one year to the next,” Bellando said.

He said the district saw progress in other metrics as well. The four-year completer rate – those who earned a GED or other diploma equivalent within four years – is 89.16%. The five-year graduation rate – those who earned a diploma in five years – is 87.76%, while the five-year completer rate is 90.3%.

Bellando said the trend of students in career and technical education (CTE) graduating at a higher rate continued during last school year.

Students who have earned .5 CTE credits graduated at 93%, while those who are “concentrators” — earning at least ine credit in CTE graduated at 95%.

“Some of that may be just general interest and motivation to do things in that arena. At the same time I contend, and I say this as a former CTE educator for many years at the high school level, that CTE opportunities are able to truly bring out growth opportunities that are unique to the CTE program,” Bellando said. “I believe this number continues to recognize that.”

Dallas School Board member Matt Posey asked if the graduation rates of students who participate in sports and school activities could be tracked. Bellando said he believes that sports and other elective and extra-curricular activities could have a similar impact on graduation rates. However, those are stats the state does not track.

“We would have to do that by hand, Matt, because the information I just showed you came directly from the ODE website. So we would have to take a look at the individual students,” Bellando said. “I think there is merit to that, and I really do believe if we had information to demonstrate the value of participation in athletics or extra-curricular activities — FFA, student council leadership, other clubs and activities — I think that would be very helpful data.”

There is one anomaly in the data for 2019-20 that Bellando said will require more investigation: male students in the Class of 2020 graduated at nearly 90% while female students graduated at 80%.

He said the general trend in the school district is that female students generally graduate at a higher rate than male students.

“This is a one-time thing that is worth a little deeper investigation to figure out what is going on, and frankly that the 20% of female students who did not meet the threshold of graduation are having their needs met as we can post senior in high school,” Bellando said.