DALLAS — Many Dallas High School seniors and their parents wanted a traditional graduation ceremony at some point this summer.
What will happen is a ceremony at the traditional time, June 5, but of an unconventional nature.
“We know the overwhelming majority of families prefer a traditional ceremony, including walking across a stage to receive a diploma,” said DHS Principal Steve Spencer in a message to parents and students sent out last week. “We are currently working on several celebration proposals, but these plans are limited by social distancing requirements and limits to gathering size. These parameters will not support the traditional ceremony format.”
Instead of gathering inside the high school for one last time, the Class of 2020 will meet at LaCreole Middle School at the beginning of a yet-to-be-determined parade route through town, Spencer said.
The parade will end at the high school, where graduates will leave their cars to walk across a stage and receive diplomas one at a time.
It’s not exactly the celebration that students and parents had hoped for, but is necessary as a result of an extension of Gov. Kate Brown’s closure of school facilities until June 30, Spencer said
DHS had waited until that announcement to cancel all remaining school activities, including prom, senior awards night and graduation.
“The Class of 2020 has worked hard and deserves to be celebrated in the grandest fashion possible,” Spencer said. “This spring represents the culmination of over 12-13 years of dedication for the Class of 2020. We encourage everyone to find ways to individually and publicly honor the Class of 2020’s efforts and academic achievements.”
Plans for graduation had still been murky as of last week, when Miriam Johnson, the Dallas School Board’s student liaison, gave the board a report from a poll of the seniors and their parents.
With more than 200 responses, it was made clear what most people wanted.
“There are a handful of students who are fine to get their diploma mailed to them, but the majority of people agree that there should be some kind of celebration.” Johnson said.
She said the results of the survey identified two options for a ceremony: A traditional graduation ceremony later in the summer when that is allowed or a non-traditional one in June.
“Sixty-nine percent of people said they wanted to have a traditional graduation ceremony later in the summer,” Johnson said.
About 22 percent said they would be happy with a non-traditional ceremony in June.
“There were a lot of comments in that section about how people would rather have it not super late in the summer, mainly because of exchange students leaving and the soldiers leaving for boot camp,” Johnson said. “I think another thing that would be something to consider with that is that after seniors graduate in June, they are focusing more on their future.”
She suggested a date in July if that is possible.
“I think for me personally, I would rather have a traditional graduation ceremony, but probably I wouldn’t want it to be at the very end of the summer,” Johnson said.
Spencer said, in addition to the graduation parade, there are other ways the community can honor the Class of 2020. He said the school is participating in the “Be the Light” social media campaign.
“In keeping with our governor’s executive order of “Stay Home, Save Lives,” we encourage you to join us by turning on your porch lights every Friday at 8:20 p.m. (20:20 military time) for 20 minutes to shine some light for our graduating seniors,” Spencer said. “We encourage you to take a photo in front of your lit-up porch and share it with us using the hashtags #DragonPride2020 and #BetheLightOR.”
