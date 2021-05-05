Itemizer-Observer

DALLAS – Officials at Dallas High School found that students who participate in athletics, particularly those who take part in sport for three or four years of high school, graduate at higher rates.

Ryan Sticka, an assistant principal at DHS, said the Dallas School Board requested staff dig into data related to sports and graduation after the Oregon Department of Education released its annual graduation rates report earlier this year.

The state’s report found that students who participate in career and technical education classes (CTE), especially those who concentrate in CTE programs , graduate at higher rates than students who don’t. That trend also is true at DHS.

Sticka said he sees the same pattern in athletic participation after researching four years of graduation data at DHS.

He found that graduation rates are about the same or below for athletes who participate in one or two years of sports, but those who play in three to fours years of athletics graduate at a rate far higher than the average rate for the school. The rate ranged between 91% at the lowest and 96% at the highest in the last four years. Sticka looked at grad rates from the 2016-17 to 2019-20 schools years.

“There seems to be a strong correlation between athletic concentration and graduation,” said Superintendent Andy Bellando. “That’s probably the largest takeaway for me.”

Sticka said that part of the higher rate for athletes could be tied to participation standards in relation to academic performance.

“The thing that sticks out for me is the academic eligibility and the attendance standard that go along with being an athlete at Dallas High School, there’s that consistent bar that students have to meet,” Sticka said.

To be eligible to play, students must be passing five of seven classes and have enough credits to be on track to graduate on time.

“I think that helps a lot with this process, especially when it comes to students who are participating in sports on a consistent basis,” Sticka said. “That definitely is a stellar graduation rate for those three- to four-year athletes.

He added higher athletic graduation rates might be part of a larger theme involving electives and extra-curricular activities.

“Whether it’s CTE, or athletics, or theater or art, it’s just, really I think, pointing to something that can grab the interest of the high school students – and really engages them – and gets them motivated to be at school and enjoy school,” Sticka said.