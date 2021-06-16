Itemizer-Observer report

DALLAS — A Dallas High School teacher was arrested on Friday on sexual assault charges. Police had limited information, but the report had been that an adult male teacher had allegedly sexually assaulted an adult female teacher in the school earlier in the day.

The incident had occurred in the school before any students had arrived on campus.

According to a DPD press release, the Dallas School District administration learned of the incident and quickly took action to keep students safe. The suspect, Matthew Lenoue, 56, was interviewed by Dallas Police and lodged at the Polk County Jail for sexual abuse in the first degree and harassment.

“At this time, there is no concern for any students or community members,” the DPD said. “In addition, there is no evidence of additional victims.”